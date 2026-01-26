FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

US senator Ted Cruz accuses JD Vance, Donald Trump of blocking India trade deal in leaked audio

In the nearly 10-minute recording, Cruz expresses concerns that Trump's tariff-centric trade strategy could severely damage the US economy and even trigger impeachment risks. He recounts a late-night call with the President in April 2025.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 10:20 AM IST

Internal divisions within the Donald Trump administration have come to light following the emergence of an audio recording featuring US Senator Ted Cruz. The Texas Republican has sharply criticised Vice President JD Vance, White House adviser Peter Navarro, and at times, President Trump himself, over trade policy and the stalled India-US tariff agreement.

Cruz slams Donald Trump's tariff strategy

In the nearly 10-minute recording, Cruz expresses concerns that Trump's tariff-centric trade strategy could severely damage the US economy and even trigger impeachment risks. He recounts a late-night call with the President in April 2025, where he and other senators urged Trump to reconsider the tariffs. The conversation reportedly turned heated, with Trump shouting and cursing at lawmakers. "Trump was in a bad mood. I have been in conversations where he was very happy. This was not one of them," Cruz said.

Cruz warns of electoral consequences

Cruz warned Trump that if retirement accounts fell 30% and grocery prices jumped 10-20% by November 2026, Republicans would face an electoral 'bloodbath'. "You are going to lose the House, you are going to lose the Senate, you are going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week," Cruz told the President. Trump's reported response was, "F**k you, Ted".

India-US trade deal stalled

A significant part of Cruz's remarks focused on trade negotiations with India. He said he had been 'battling' the White House to move forward with a deal, but faced resistance from economic adviser Peter Navarro, Vice President Vance, and sometimes Trump himself. Cruz linked Vance to conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson, accusing the latter of pushing an anti-interventionist and antisemitic line in foreign policy debates.

Cruz's criticism of Vance and Carlson

Cruz suggested that Vance reflects Carlson's worldview, saying "Tucker created JD. JD is Tucker's protege, and they are one and the same". This marks a significant escalation in the internal rivalry, with Cruz drawing a sharper line between Carlson and Vance than he has in public.

Administration's response

A Cruz spokesperson said the senator is "the president's greatest ally in the Senate and battles every day in the trenches to advance his agenda". The spokesperson added that Cruz is "proud of those fights, his accomplishments, and his close relationship with the president"

