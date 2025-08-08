Twitter
US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'

US President Donald Trump had doubled the tariff on India, taking the total levy to 50 percent. As a result, the ties between the two nations has hit a rare low for the first time in two decades. Meanwhile, a US senator has an opinion contrary to what Trump says. Let's get into the details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)

Hours after US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy to 50 percent, House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems on Friday, i.e., August 8, warned that the president's actions risk the carefully-built ties between the two nations. 

US Representative Gregory Meeks emphasized that any concerns should be addressed in a respectful way. In a post on X, House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems said, "RM Gregory Meeks: Trump's latest tariff tantrum risks years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership. We have deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. Concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with our democratic values."

 

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a fresh executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi's business with Russia. This brings the total levy to 50 per cent. With the new tariffs, India and Brazil are the countries with the highest levies at 50 percent. The tariffs will take effect 21 days after the executive order is issued. According to the executive order, the White House has stated that the Indian government is importing Russian crude oil or petroleum products either directly or via intermediaries.

In response, India called the move "unfortunate", terming it as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has declared that the government will take all necessary actions to protect the national interests.

Meanwhile, Trump has stated that there won't be any negotiations with India until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. When pressed by news agency ANI at the Oval Office, whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff. "No, not until we get it resolved," he replied. 

With inputs from ANI

 

