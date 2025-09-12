Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US Senator makes bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet, accuses China of using weapon to 'literally melt Indian soldiers'

US Senator Bill Hagerty has made a shocking claim that China used weapon to "literally melt" Indian soldiers during a border dispute five years ago, reportedly referencing the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

US Senator makes bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet, accuses China of using weapon to 'literally melt Indian soldiers'
US Republican Senator Bill Hagerty accused China of using electromagnetic weapon to melt Indian soldiers. He stated Beijing deployed the weapon during a border dispute with five years ago, suggesting the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, though he didn’t directly named it. 

US Senator accuses China of melting Indian soldiers

Hagerty claimed, “China and India have a long history of grievances and distrust. Barely five years ago, China and India were fighting over a disputed border, and China used an electromagnetic weapon to literally melt Indian soldiers,” he said as reported by HT. 

For the context, the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 marked a significant deterioration in India-China relations, resulting in a military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The violent face-off claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops, triggering a downward spiral in bilateral trust. With his latest remark, Hagerty highlighted how international relations change from time to time.

His bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet at SCO summit aimed to bolster bilateral ties. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had also slammed India closeness with China, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump had written.

PM Modi-XI Jinping bilateral talks at SCO summit

During his bilateral talks with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi emphasised that the commitment to taking the India-China ties forward was based on "mutual trust, respect and sensitivity."He appreciated the progress made on several fronts of ties and peace on the border post disengagements. He also spoke about the beginning of the Kailash Mansoravar Yatra and touched upon the beginning of direct flight connectivity between the two countries. He said that an agreement has been reached on border management between the two countries.

