US Senator Lindsey Graham issues big warning to India, China, Brazil over Russian oil: 'Will crush your economy if...'

US Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a strong warning that the Trump administration will impose steep tariffs on countries like India, China, and Brazil if they continue buying oil from Russia. Speaking on Fox News, the Republican Senator said the move is aimed at cutting off the funds fueling Russia's war in Ukraine.

Graham claimed that around 80% of Russia’s crude oil exports go to these three countries, which he believes is helping President Vladimir Putin continue his attacks on Ukraine. He said Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on oil-related imports and hinted at even harsher measures. “If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to allow this war to continue, we’re going to crush your economy,” Graham warned.

Earlier, Graham had introduced a bill proposing 500% tariffs on goods from nations that continue trading with Russia.

He accused Putin of trying to rebuild the Soviet Union by invading countries like Ukraine. Graham pointed out that Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s under the promise that Russia would respect its sovereignty—a promise he said Putin has broken.

The Trump administration appears to be growing frustrated with Russia’s refusal to end the war. Despite Trump's earlier promise to end the conflict on "day one" of his second term, the war has only worsened in the seven months since he returned to office. Russia has stepped up missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

In response, Trump recently announced new weapons for Ukraine and warned of “biting” 100% secondary tariffs if no peace deal is reached within 50 days.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed these warnings, urging India, China, and Brazil to press Russia for peace talks or face serious consequences.

India reacted sharply to the threats. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that meeting the energy needs of its population is a top priority. It also cautioned against “double standards” and said India would be guided by market conditions and global realities in its oil purchases.