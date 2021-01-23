US Senator Bernie Sanders reacts to viral memes on his look during 'inauguration day', here's what he said

The internet had a field day with the picture of Bernie Sanders taken at Capitol Hill, superimposing him on a wide variety of images that went viral.

US Senator Bernie Sanders' Presidential inauguration look spawned a ton of internet memes across the world. Two days later, at a popular tv show in the United States, he finally opened up about his choice of clothing for such a glorious event.

While those attending the US Presidential inauguration ceremony were all decked up, Bernie appeared for the event dressed up in a heavy winter jacket and patterned mittens, sitting all scrunched up in the bleachers on Capital hill.

This #BernieSanders meme is off the hook. Pretty hard to top this one... pic.twitter.com/mS0UnXvp6v — Bill Hunt (@BillHuntBits) January 22, 2021

Sanders said on the Late Night show with Seth Meyers that he was "just sitting there trying to keep warm."

"I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," he said to Seth Myers.

Tonight’s guest @BernieSanders reacts to the memes about his instantly iconic inauguration look. pic.twitter.com/BrpYJN9V1u — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 22, 2021

Sanders went on to highlight the mittens that he was wearing during the inauguration. He said that they were made by a schoolteacher in Vermont US.

"What was really nice is the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont, she is a schoolteacher and a very, very nice person. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens," Mr Sanders said on the show.

At another news TV channel, the Vermont senator said that people from his constituency are not particularly concerned about 'good fashion', and are more fussed about the cold.

"You know, in Vermont... we know something about the cold. We're not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that's what I did today." he told CBS news.

Sanders put up a strong fight in the 2020 Democratic primaries in a bid to challenge for the Presidency which he lost to the eventual winner Joe Biden.