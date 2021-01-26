Trending#

US Senator Bernie Sanders called school teacher who hand-knitted viral mittens

Ellis said that Bernie Sanders himself called her to inform about how the “mitten frenzy” helped him raise money for charity.


Bernie Sanders

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Written By

Edited By

Tanweer Azam

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 26, 2021, 04:14 PM IST

Jen Ellis, the school teacher who hand-knitted mittens for Bernie Sanders for Inauguration day, has said that she is flooded with requests for the mittens, which has now gone viral.

Ellis said that Sanders himself called her to inform about how the “mitten frenzy” helped him raise money for charity. “Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” the teacher expressed on Twitter.

It is to be noted that Bernie’s campaign had sold several sweatshirts to raise money for charity. The mittens grabbed everyone's attention after a photo of Bernie Sanders sitting on a folding chair wearing a green jacket and the mittens went viral. Sanders wore the mittens during US President Joe Biden's Inauguration day.

Meanwhile, Ellis also auctioned off a pair for of similar mittens for her “daughter’s college fund”. She also donated some pairs to charities.