US Senator Bernie Sanders called school teacher who hand-knitted viral mittens

Jen Ellis, the school teacher who hand-knitted mittens for Bernie Sanders for Inauguration day, has said that she is flooded with requests for the mittens, which has now gone viral.

This mitten frenzy is really distracting me from getting my mid-year report cards done! #Berniesmittens — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 24, 2020

Ellis said that Sanders himself called her to inform about how the “mitten frenzy” helped him raise money for charity. “Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” the teacher expressed on Twitter.

Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it's BIG and it's amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy. @People4Bernie — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 25, 2021

It is to be noted that Bernie’s campaign had sold several sweatshirts to raise money for charity. The mittens grabbed everyone's attention after a photo of Bernie Sanders sitting on a folding chair wearing a green jacket and the mittens went viral. Sanders wore the mittens during US President Joe Biden's Inauguration day.

Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis, — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Ellis also auctioned off a pair for of similar mittens for her “daughter’s college fund”. She also donated some pairs to charities.