HomeWorld

WORLD

US Senate unanimously agrees to pass Epstein files bill, sending it to President Trump

With the Senate's approval, no further action is needed in the chamber. The bill will now be sent directly to President Donald Trump for his signature to become law.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 06:50 AM IST

US Senate unanimously agrees to pass Epstein files bill, sending it to President Trump
The US Senate on Tuesday (local time) unanimously agreed to pass the bipartisan, House-backed bill requiring the Department of Justice to make the Epstein Files public, CNN reported. With the Senate's approval, no further action is needed in the chamber. The bill will now be sent directly to President Donald Trump for his signature to become law.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives on Tuesday (local time) passed a bipartisan bill requiring the US Department of Justice to release all case files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to CNN.

The measure passed with overwhelming support, winning a 427-1 vote, with only Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana casting a dissenting vote.

The legislation, which has garnered support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, seeks to provide full transparency for the public and justice for Epstein's abuse survivors.

Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a press conference earlier today on Capitol Hill, urging their colleagues to support the bill, CNN reported.

During the briefing, several survivors of Epstein's abuse shared their stories, underscoring the need for the files' release.

US President Donald Trump has also expressed his support for the bill, urging House Republicans to back it. In a rare reversal, Trump publicly called on Congress to pass the measure, pledging to sign it into law if it reached his desk, CNN reported.

However, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia criticised the Trump administration for failing to release the files earlier. Garcia pointed out that the president has the authority to release the documents immediately, without needing congressional approval.

"I want to remind the president as well that he has the power to release the files today. He has the power to release the files without a vote," Garcia said at the press conference, as quoted by CNN.

As the Epstein case continues to unfold, the House vote comes at a time when the nation's attention is divided between the fight for transparency and the broader political landscape. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

