US Senate reaches deal to end government shutdown: Donald Trump says, 'We never agreed to give...'

At least eight Senate Democrats have agreed to vote for the deal, which was brokered Sunday night between three former governors, namely Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Angus King of Maine and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, along with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the White House.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:05 AM IST

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday (local time) that the government shutdown is soon coming to an end. His remarks came as CNN reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions, that a group of at least eight Senate Democratic centrists have reached a deal with Senate GOP leaders and the White House to reopen the government in exchange for a future vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care subsidies.

While speaking to reporters, Trump said, "It looks like we're getting very close to the shutdown. We never agreed to give any substantial money, or any money to prisoners, illegals that come into our country and I think that the Democrats understand that; and it looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending. You'll know it very soon".
According to the report by CNN, the deal would finally end the longest shutdown in US history and include a new stopgap measure to extend government funding until January and be tied to a larger package to fund several key agencies fully.

Citing the GOP aide, CNN said that the Senate is expected to vote on the deal beginning between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

It further noted that at least eight Senate Democrats have agreed to vote for the deal, which was brokered Sunday night between three former governors, namely Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Angus King of Maine and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, along with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the White House.

CNN noted that it includes no guarantee from Republicans to extend the health care subsidies that had been at the heart of the funding fight; however, Democrats involved in the talks believe that House and Senate GOP leaders will negotiate on a compromise in the coming weeks.

It was also mentioned that Senate Democratic leaders have not yet stated whether they support the deal, with the caucus engaged in a closed-door meeting for several hours on Sunday night. However, House Democratic leaders sharply condemned the deal.

CNN reported that the House Democrats plan to have their own caucus huddle on Monday, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The first vote taken up by the Senate would see the House-passed stopgap measure. This would require the support of the eight Democrats to advance. After this, the Senate would amend that bill with the larger funding package negotiated between the two parties.

If the bill passes the Senate, it will be sent back to the House for final passage, then to the US President Donald Trump's desk, in order to reopen the government.

The entire process could take several more days. 

