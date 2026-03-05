FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Donald Trump to continue Iran strikes as war powers bill fails; Tehran death toll surpasses 1000

Gold, silver prices today, March 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'

Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'

'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final

5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat for Maharashtra, gets Congress backing

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Donald Trump to continue Iran strikes as war powers bill fails; Tehran death toll surpasses 1000

TheUS-Iran conflict is intensifying as Israeli strikes continue in Iran and Lebanon and Iran launches retaliatory attacks across the region. The US Senate rejected a war powers resolution that sought to limit further military action, while rising casualties, displacement and oil price spikes deepen.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Donald Trump to continue Iran strikes as war powers bill fails; Tehran death toll surpasses 1000
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran intensified on Wednesday, with new military actions across the Middle East and a heated political debate in Washington over the president’s authority to wage war. A US submarine reportedly sank an Iranian warship in international waters, while Israeli strikes continued in both Iran and Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran launched missile and drone attacks toward several regional targets, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel.

Rising Violence Across the Region

Military exchanges have rapidly expanded since the fighting began days earlier. Israeli forces conducted additional strikes on military infrastructure in Tehran and other parts of Iran, targeting sites believed to be connected to ballistic missile launches. In Lebanon, Israeli drone strikes on vehicles travelling along Beirut’s coastal Airport Road killed three people and injured six others, according to Lebanese health officials.

Israeli authorities said the operation targeted a member of Hezbollah. Since the latest escalation began, Lebanese officials report more than 70 people have been killed in Israeli strikes. Hezbollah leadership has vowed to continue fighting Israel and rejected calls from the Lebanese government to disarm its forces.

Iran’s missile attacks toward Israel have slowed in recent days, with US military officials reporting a sharp reduction in the number of ballistic missiles launched compared with the first day of the conflict. Despite the slowdown, some missiles have penetrated Israeli defences, causing damage and casualties.

Growing Humanitarian and Economic Impact

The war has already taken a significant human toll. Officials estimate that more than 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, over 50 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel. The United Nations refugee agency said roughly 100,000 residents fled Tehran during the first two days of fighting.

Civilians in neighbouring countries have also felt the effects. In northern Iraq, drones and missiles targeting US installations have fallen into residential areas, damaging homes and raising fears among local residents who say they are caught in a conflict that does not involve them directly.

Global markets have also reacted strongly. Oil prices surged following Iranian attacks on shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns that energy disruptions could slow the global economy. Stock markets around the world have shown volatility amid the uncertainty.

Senate Rejects War Powers Resolution

In Washington, the US Senate voted 47–53 to reject a war powers resolution that would have required congressional approval for additional military action against Iran. The vote largely followed party lines, though a small number of lawmakers broke with their parties.

Supporters of the measure argued that Congress should authorise any prolonged military campaign, while opponents said the administration must retain flexibility to respond to security threats. A similar proposal in the House of Representatives is expected to face significant opposition.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Donald Trump to continue Iran strikes as war powers bill fails; Tehran death toll surpasses 1000
US Senate rejects war powers bill to limit Donald Trump’s authority over Iran st
Gold, silver prices today, March 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, March 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people: 'Hope festival brings new wave of development'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extends Holi wishes to people
Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death: 'He had killed so many people'
Elnaaz Norouzi condemns protests mourning Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death
'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka in Indian Ocean; video shows large explosion
'Thought it was safe': US Torpedo sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement