US-Israel-Iran conflict: Donald Trump to continue Iran strikes as war powers bill fails; Tehran death toll surpasses 1000

TheUS-Iran conflict is intensifying as Israeli strikes continue in Iran and Lebanon and Iran launches retaliatory attacks across the region. The US Senate rejected a war powers resolution that sought to limit further military action, while rising casualties, displacement and oil price spikes deepen.

The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran intensified on Wednesday, with new military actions across the Middle East and a heated political debate in Washington over the president’s authority to wage war. A US submarine reportedly sank an Iranian warship in international waters, while Israeli strikes continued in both Iran and Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran launched missile and drone attacks toward several regional targets, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel.

Rising Violence Across the Region

Military exchanges have rapidly expanded since the fighting began days earlier. Israeli forces conducted additional strikes on military infrastructure in Tehran and other parts of Iran, targeting sites believed to be connected to ballistic missile launches. In Lebanon, Israeli drone strikes on vehicles travelling along Beirut’s coastal Airport Road killed three people and injured six others, according to Lebanese health officials.

Israeli authorities said the operation targeted a member of Hezbollah. Since the latest escalation began, Lebanese officials report more than 70 people have been killed in Israeli strikes. Hezbollah leadership has vowed to continue fighting Israel and rejected calls from the Lebanese government to disarm its forces.

Iran’s missile attacks toward Israel have slowed in recent days, with US military officials reporting a sharp reduction in the number of ballistic missiles launched compared with the first day of the conflict. Despite the slowdown, some missiles have penetrated Israeli defences, causing damage and casualties.

Growing Humanitarian and Economic Impact

The war has already taken a significant human toll. Officials estimate that more than 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, over 50 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel. The United Nations refugee agency said roughly 100,000 residents fled Tehran during the first two days of fighting.

Civilians in neighbouring countries have also felt the effects. In northern Iraq, drones and missiles targeting US installations have fallen into residential areas, damaging homes and raising fears among local residents who say they are caught in a conflict that does not involve them directly.

Global markets have also reacted strongly. Oil prices surged following Iranian attacks on shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns that energy disruptions could slow the global economy. Stock markets around the world have shown volatility amid the uncertainty.

Senate Rejects War Powers Resolution

In Washington, the US Senate voted 47–53 to reject a war powers resolution that would have required congressional approval for additional military action against Iran. The vote largely followed party lines, though a small number of lawmakers broke with their parties.

Supporters of the measure argued that Congress should authorise any prolonged military campaign, while opponents said the administration must retain flexibility to respond to security threats. A similar proposal in the House of Representatives is expected to face significant opposition.