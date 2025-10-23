FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US Senate committee issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Advancing stability...'

Senator Jeanne Shaheen in her meeting with Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that both countries, having shared democratic values are vital partners.

ANI

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

US Senate committee issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Advancing stability...'
    The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday said that India remains a vital partner in advancing stability across the Indo-Pacific.

    Senator Jeanne Shaheen in her meeting with Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that both countries, having shared democratic values are vital partners.

    "I was glad to meet again with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Vinay Mohan Kwatra. India remains a vital partner in advancing stability across the Indo-Pacific, economic growth and technological innovation in both our countries and shared democratic values," she said.

    Kwatra on Tuesday participated in the Diwali celebrations at the US India Business Council.

    "Participated in the Diwali celebrations at the US India Business Council today. Wished all the members a prosperous and happy festival and congratulated them on the important role they have in strengthening US-India economic partnership," Kwatra posted.

    Kwatra also joined US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in Diwali celebrations on Wednesday.

    In a post on X, he said, "Deeply honoured to join President Donald J. Trump at the White House today to celebrate Diwali. Wished him on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Happy Diwali and thanked him for this beautiful gesture. Warm Diwali greetings to all celebrating, especially the vibrant 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US."

    Earlier, Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House and extended warm greetings to the people of India and Indian Americans on the occasion.

    During initial remarks, the US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

    "Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said at the event.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

