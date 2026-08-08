US Senate clears bill to target Russia's energy sector; What it means for India, China?

The bill has been renamed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 and will now move to the House of Representatives. Graham, a Republican senator who died on July 11, was a vocal advocate for tougher sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war.

In a major move, the US Senate has passed a bill to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Russia and on nations that purchase its petroleum products, including India and China. The argument made is that these purchases are enabling Moscow to fund its war against Ukraine. The measure passed with a strong 86-11 vote.

The bill has been renamed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 and will now move to the House of Representatives. Graham, a Republican senator who died on July 11, was a vocal advocate for tougher sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war.

The House, however, will take up the bill only in September after Congress returns from its summer recess.

"This could finally bring Russia to the negotiating table and end this conflict," Republican Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was quoted as saying by AFP. "It will make a decisive impact that goes beyond what can be achieved on the battlefield. It will cut off the flow of cash that powers Putin's war machine."

Impact on India and China

The bill focuses on Russia's energy sector and would give the Trump administration authority to levy tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from Russia, including oil and gas. It also provides for 100 per cent tariffs on the five largest buyers of Russian crude.

At present, the five biggest importers of Russian oil and gas are China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia.

Beyond energy, the bill also goes after Russian leaders and officials, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as oligarchs and financial institutions.

It further extends the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 — which penalises companies investing in Iran’s energy sector — through to 2031.

Trump tariff bill draws Democratic backlash

The bill drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of weaponizing tariffs yet again. Speaking to PTI, Democrat Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer said, "We welcome our Senate colleagues' urgent effort to support Ukraine and punish Russia for its continued illegal war, but this bill would not achieve those goals. Instead, it would allow President Trump to dodge holding Russia accountable and impose yet more tariffs in his destructive trade wars, leaving Americans to foot the bill."

Russia’s embassy in Washington also slammed the bill, saying it would damage the US administration.

Meanwhile, pressure on Moscow is mounting in Europe as well. The European Union passed its 21st sanctions package since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, with measures targeting financial systems, crypto firms and more officials.

The EU package also focused on restricting Russian oil revenues, while allowing certain exemptions for vessels transporting Russian liquefied natural gas from the Arctic.