FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch

US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capture'

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...

Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date: Dates released, check, `steps to download admit card, other details

Virat Kohli dons stylish hoodie with 'A' on it, netizens guess 'is it Anushka Sharma or...'

Who was Hidayatullah Patel? Maharashtra Congress vice president dies after being stabbed at mosque

Watch: Virat Kohli mania takes over Vadodara as fans swarm airport to catch glimpse of star batter ahead of NZ ODIs

DU UG Admission 2026 to be based on CUET UG scores, subject rule remains unchanged, check process, key details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid tension

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeWorld

WORLD

US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capture'

The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro, said the US European Command.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capture'
Photo: X / US_EUCOM
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US military has announced the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic for sanctions violations, bringing an end to a multi-week pursuit by American forces. The seizure of the ship, which evaded being boarded near Venezuela, was a joint operation between the Department of Homeland Security and US military personnel, the US European Command, which is responsible for the region, said in a post on X.

"The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," it tweeted. It further said, "This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland."

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six
US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capture'
US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capt
WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details
WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony
Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...
Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid tension
Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?
Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement