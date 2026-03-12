US Section 301 Tariff Probe: India among 16 economies under Donald Trump administration scanner

The Trump administration has launched a new trade investigation under Section 301 targeting 16 economies, including India, China and the EU.

The administration of Donald Trump has initiated a fresh trade investigation into manufacturing practices in several foreign economies, placing India among the countries under scrutiny. The move was announced by the office of the Jamieson Greer and could eventually lead to new import duties on goods entering the United States.

The investigation will be conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a provision that allows the US government to examine and respond to what it considers unfair trade practices by other nations.

Probe Follows Supreme Court Ruling

The decision to open a new investigation comes shortly after the Supreme Court of the United States invalidated an earlier attempt by the Trump administration to impose tariffs using emergency economic powers. The court ruled that the administration’s justification for declaring an economic emergency was not legally sustainable.

Following that setback, the administration has opted for the Section 301 route, which provides a more established legal framework to review global trade practices and, if required, introduce retaliatory tariffs.

During a briefing with reporters, Greer argued that several major trading partners have significantly expanded manufacturing capacity in ways that are not aligned with actual market demand. According to him, such expansion may distort global trade and harm American industries.

Sixteen Economies Under Review

The probe will examine the manufacturing and export strategies of 16 economies. These include major US trading partners such as China, the European Union, Mexico, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

In addition, several smaller export-oriented economies: Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Bangladesh, have also been included in the investigation list.

Officials say the inquiry will focus on whether government policies in these countries encourage production levels that exceed normal market demand, potentially giving exporters an unfair advantage.

Impact on India–US Trade Relations

The development comes even as India and the US recently announced a new bilateral trade agreement. Under the arrangement, the Trump administration reduced tariffs on Indian goods from 50 percent to around 18 percent, a move both sides described as a major breakthrough.

Earlier, India had faced a combined tariff burden of 50 percent from Washington. The additional duties included a 25 percent tariff introduced after Trump’s “Liberation Day” trade measures and another 25 percent penalty imposed over India’s continued purchase of Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine.

Although detailed provisions of the new trade pact have not been publicly disclosed, officials in both countries have characterised it as a significant step forward in strengthening economic ties. The outcome of the new Section 301 investigation, however, could influence future trade dynamics between the two partners.