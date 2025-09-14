US secretary's fresh salvo at India amid trade war: 'Why wouldn't they buy...?'

In a sharp critique of India's trade policies amid the ongoing tariff tensions, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick accused New Delhi of restricting its market access while availing benefits from global commerce.

In a sharp critique of India's trade policies amid the ongoing tariff tensions, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick accused New Delhi of restricting its market access while availing benefits from global commerce. In a recent conversation with Axios, Lutnick claimed India continues to "boast of its 1.4 billion population but remains reluctant to open its market to US agricultural exports".

“India brags that they have 1.4 billion people, so why wouldn’t they buy one bushel (25.40 kg) of corn from us? They won’t buy our corn. They put down tariffs on everything. You either accept it or you are going to have a tough time doing business with the world’s greatest consumer,” Lutnick said.

He further claimed that while the US purchases Indian goods freely, when it wants to sell, "the walls go up". "It's about fairness", Lutnick remarked. He also highlighted the surge in India's imports of discounted Russian oil. While he acknowledged the country's need for cheap energy to aid growth, he alleged such purchases highlight the "imbalance in global trade diplomacy".

Trade talks between US, India on

Earlier, Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's pick for US Ambassador to India, pointed out that the States and India are "not that far apart right now" on a trade deal, and that discussions have entered the "nitty-gritty" stage. "The US President has invited the Indian commerce minister/ministry delegation next week to the US," he said.

India-US thaw?

After weeks of trade tensions between India and the US, the ties between the two nations have recently witnessed a thaw with the sweet and warm exchange of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump. Speaking to reporters, President Trump called PM Modi a "great Prime Minister", adding he would always "be friends" with him. The sentiment was reciprocated by PM Modi, who asserted "India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".

