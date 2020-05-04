US Secretary of State points fingers at China, claims there's 'enormous evidence' coronavirus came from Wuhan Lab

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that there is more than enormous evidence to suggest that the coronavirus originated from the virology laboratory in Wuhan.

Pompeo's statement came during an interview on American Network television on May 3.

"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," Pompeo said.

"We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories," he added.

The global coronavirus deaths on Monday reached 248,302 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 68,000.

US President Donal Trump on numerous occasions has also suggested that Beijing concealed important information about the COVID-19 outbreak which has now infected more than 1.1 million people and killed over 68,000 in the US.

Trump recent also said that the US pays WHO almost $500 million a year while China pays them $38 million a year, adding that "Whether it's a lot more, it doesn't matter. They shouldn't be making excuses when people make horrible mistakes, especially mistakes that are causing hundreds of thousands of people around the world to die."

The US has recorded 1,188,122 cases and 68,598 deaths while Spain is second in terms of the death toll with 25,264 casualties. Italy is behind the US and Spain in terms of the total number of cases with 210,717 reported COVID-19 infections.

The US President also had alleged that China does not want to see him elected for a second term because of his administration's tough stance of imposing high tariffs on Chinese imports.

"China doesn't want to see me elected and the reason is that we are getting billions and billions of dollars, many billions of dollars a month from China," Trump said.