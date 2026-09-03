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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns India, others against helping Iran evade sanctions after Modi-Pezeshkian meet

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns India and others against helping Iran evade sanctions after PM Modi met President Masoud Pezeshkian at SCO Bishkek.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 07:34 AM IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns India, others against helping Iran evade sanctions after Modi-Pezeshkian meet
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Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned India and other countries against helping Iran generate revenue or evade American sanctions. He made the remarks during an interview with Brian Kilmeade on The Brian Kilmeade Show, after being asked about the PM's meeting with Pezeshkian and whether New Delhi was seeking to establish a new trade arrangement with Tehran.

"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran," Rubio said, while acknowledging that countries have the right to develop their own foreign policies and maintain relations with Tehran.

No revenue for terrorism and nuclear weapon, says Rubio

Rubio said Washington was aware that countries around the world maintain contact with Iran, pointing out that the US itself had engaged with Iranian representatives during previous discussions. But he drew a clear line at economic activities that Washington believes could help Tehran circumvent sanctions.

"I think what ultimately happens though is - and the President's been very clear - is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions. No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon," Rubio said. "And if countries decide to do that, then we're going to have to sanction them too," he said.

Modi-Pezeshkian meeting in Bishkek and Operation Economic Outcast

Rubio's remarks followed PM Modi's meeting with Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek. The two leaders discussed India-Iran relations, including plans to expand and diversify bilateral trade, while also exchanging views on the conflict in West Asia and the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers.

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