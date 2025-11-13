US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issues BIG statement on Delhi car blast: 'Clearly was terror attack..., Indians need to be...'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) called the blast which took place in Delhi on Monday evening to 'clearly' be a 'terrorist attack'. He praised the country's professionalism in handling the investigation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) called the blast which took place in Delhi on Monday evening to 'clearly' be a 'terrorist attack'. He praised the country's professionalism in handling the investigation.

Rubio made the remarks while responding to a media query on India declaring the blast in Delhi on Monday as a "terror incident".

"The Indians need to be commended. They've been very measured, cautious and very professional on how they're carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people."

He added, "I think they are doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation and I think when they'll have facts, they'll release those facts."

The US Secretary of State shared that he spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the blast. Rubio stated that while the US offered to help, India is "very capable" of handling the investigation and doesn't need help.

"We are aware of the potential it has and we spoke a little about it today- the potential it has to become something broader. We are going to await to see what the investigation reveals. We have offered to help but I think they are very capable on these investigations. They don't need our help and they are doing a good job", he said.

EAM Jaishankar and Secretary Rubio met on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet in Niagara, Canada. During their discussion, Rubio expressed condolences for the lives lost in the recent Delhi blast. The meeting also covered bilateral ties along with global developments.

Following the blast near the iconic Red Fort, a link to a "white-collar terror network" has surfaced in the preliminary investigation, with the probe agencies finding links of the terror incident with Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

The network, which allegedly involved doctors and clerics, was dismantled following a series of coordinated operations between October 19 and November 10, 2025, resulting in the recovery of 2,921 kilograms of explosives and many arrests.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening.

The Cabinet directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators and brought to justice.

The resolution said that the country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of November 10. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others.

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," it added.

National Investigation Agency is carrying out investigations into the Delhi blast case.