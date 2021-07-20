US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India next week

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit India next, becoming the second Biden Administration official to visit Delhi this year. United States Secretary of Defense, General (Retd.) Lloyd J. Austin earlier this year visited New Delhi and held talks with his counterpart and called on top Indian leadership including PM Modi.

Blinken will hold talks with EAM Jaishankar and call on Indian leadership. Both Blinken, Jaishankar have met each other three times previously--First on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign minister meet in London, then during EAM's bilateral visit to the US, and finally, on the sidelines of the G20 FMs meet in Italy.

The visit expectedly focuses on the current situation in Afghanistan, Indo Pacific, Quad. Biden administration is keen to host Quad or India, US, Australia, and Japan in-person leadership meet later this. Indian PM Modi, depending on the current covid situation will visit Washington.

But undoubtedly, the situation in Afghanistan remains a worry as the Taliban makes territorial gains. Both sides have been on touch on the issue. In fact, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar had met Dy NSA Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and US Spl Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad last week in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the connectivity summit