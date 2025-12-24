US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all you need to know

The US is scrapping the H-1B visa lottery system in 2026 and replacing it with a wage-weighted system, prioritising higher-paid and higher-skilled applicants, while keeping the annual visa cap unchanged.

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced a significant overhaul of the H-1B work visa program, marking a shift away from the long-standing lottery system. The new framework gives preference to 'higher-skilled and higher-paid foreign workers', aiming to address concerns that the existing system has been exploited by employers seeking cheaper labor.

According to Matthew Tragesser, a spokesman for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, "The existing random selection process of H-1B registrations was exploited and abused by US employers who were primarily seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers."

Changes to the H-1B program

Under the revised system, visas will no longer be allocated purely through random selection. Instead, applications will be weighted to increase the likelihood of approval for foreign professionals offered higher wages and roles requiring more advanced skills.

This change is part of a broader effort by the administration to tighten and redefine legal immigration pathways tied to employment. The new rule will come into force on February 27, 2026, and will apply to the upcoming H-1B cap registration cycle.

Impact on employers and workers

Major technology companies have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B program in recent years. Amazon, for instance, received more H-1B approvals than any other employer this year, with over 10,000 visas. California continues to host the largest share of H-1B workers in the country.

The policy change has drawn mixed reactions, with supporters arguing that the H-1B program plays a critical role in filling labor shortages and helping US companies remain competitive and innovative.

Reaction on this new policy change

Critics, however, maintain that the program has strayed from its original intent, with many H-1B visas being issued for relatively junior positions rather than truly specialized or senior roles. They argue that employers can exploit the system by classifying positions at the lowest wage levels, even when hiring experienced professionals.

The H-1B program is currently capped at 65,000 new visas each year, with an additional 20,000 reserved for applicants who hold a US master's degree or higher