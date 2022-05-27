Headlines

US school shooting: Texas shooter’s mother breaks silence, says ‘my son is not a monster’

Salvador Ramos, the Texas school shooter, barricaded himself and killed as many as 21 people inside the Robb elementary school.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

In a very violent and tragic incident, an 18-year-old man infiltrated the Robb elementary school in Texas and opened fire on the students and staff, killing 21 people, including 18 children. The Texas school shooting ended with the man getting killed by the security forces in a shootout.

Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old man from Texas, murdered 19 elementary school children in the school shooting, making the incident the third worst school shooting in the history of the United States, with a total of 22 fatalities in the violent incident.

Heartbreaking video clips and photos from outside of the Robb elementary school emerged on social media, with parents crying and begging the security forces to storm the building and rescue the students, leading to chaos and rumble.

Before shooting inside the school, Ramos had made a series of posts on social media, revealing his plan of killing students and planning a mass shooting. He also wrote on social media that he had shot his grandmother and will be shooting up a school next.

Many media reports suggested that Ramos had a series of mental issues, and had aggressive episodes from time to time, which eventually is being declared as his reason to indulge in a mass shooting episode inside the Texas school.

For the first time since the incident, the Texas school shooter’s mother broke her silence on the tragic shooting and talked to the media. While giving talking to ABC News, Ramos’s mother Adriana Reyes said that her son was “not a monster”.

While talking to the news channel, Reyes said that she had no idea that her son had been buying weapons and would do something like this. She further said that she knew that her son could be aggressive but he was not “a monster”.

Reyes said, as per ABC News, “I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'what are you up to?” She further said, “We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others." While in tears, Ramos’s mother said, “Those kids…I have no words. I don’t know what to say about those poor kids.”

Salvador Ramos’s classmates from school also revealed that he was known to be a bully to his classmates, and was also on the receiving end of abuse in school.

