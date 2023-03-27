Search icon
US: School shooting rocks Nashville, several injured, suspect dead

Suspect of shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville is dead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

US: School shooting rocks Nashville, several injured, suspect dead
Shooting at Nashville convent school | Photo: Twitter (MNPD)

The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said. The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are multiple patients but their conditions were not immediately clear. The shooting occurred at The Covenant School.

The shooter died after being engaged by officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school's website.

The Metro Nashville Police Department Tweeted about the incident and wrote, "An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd."

 

(With inputs from AP)

