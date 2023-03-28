US school shooting: How female shooter planned Nashville school massacre, reason behind shooting

Reason behind Nashville school shooting (Photo - Reuters)

The massacre at an elementary school in Nashville, United States has left the entire nation stunned, especially since the Nashville school shooter ended up killing six people, including three children, and injuring many with her assault rifles.

The Nashville school shooter seemed to have intricately planned the attack on the elementary school, as the police found several plans and a manifesto that described her reason for the shooting. The massacre in Nashville was the 13th school shooting in 2023 in the US, and also the worst one this year.

The school shooter was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale and was a former student of the Covenant School in Nashville, where she ended up attacking and killing three young children. According to media reports, Hale had the entire shooting planned out.

Audrey Hale, who herself was a former student of the Nashville elementary school she shot up, had made plans of the massacre and had also written a manifesto. Hale was shot dead by the police when they were trying to neutralize the situation.

Audrey Hale had drawn a detailed plan of the surveillance areas and entry points of the elementary school, and a manifesto was also recovered from her home. She ended up entering the school through a side exit and killed three children by firing multiple rounds. She was shot dead by the police by 10:27 am on March 27.

It was likely that the Nashville elementary school was not the shooter’s only target, and she had plans to attack multiple schools. She ended up shooting dead the head of The Covenant School, which seemed to be the prime target of the attack.

As per NBC News, Audrey Hale was a transgender woman and had “reasons for resentment” against the elementary school she once attended in Nashville, which is why she decided to attack the school. The Nashville school massacre claimed six lives, with police officers injured.

