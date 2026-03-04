FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US says killed Iranian official behind President Donald Trump assassination plot

The United States military said on Wednesday that it killed an Iranian ‌official who was behind the alleged assassination plot to kill President Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not mention the name of the individual involved.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

The United States military said on Wednesday that it killed an Iranian ‌official who was behind the alleged assassination plot to kill President Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not mention the name of the individual involved while briefing the media, but said the operation was executed Tuesday. 

“The leader of the unit who ⁠attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told ‌the media.  

“While that was not the focus of the effort by any stretch of the imagination - in fact, never raised by the President or anybody else - I ensured, and others ensured, that those who were responsible for that were eventually part of the target list,” Hegseth told reporters. 

In 2024, ⁠the US Justice Department charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ⁠ordered by the IRGC to assassinate Trump, then US ⁠president-elect. 

Tehran has denied accusations that it had targeted Trump and other US officials.

Pete Hegseth said that fighting alongside Israel is “a breath of fresh air,” praising the country as a committed and capable partner in the conflict with Iran. Giving more details regarding the military campaign, Pete Hegseth claimed that Iran pursued negotiations with lack of good intent and was preparing attacks behind its back. “We acted decisively,” he defended. Calling Israel a partner with “unmatched skill,” he added that “fighting next to such a capable power is a true force multiplier and a breath of fresh air.” 

Amid statements and claims from the US, Israel and Iran continue to launch fresh strikes on each other. The Israeli military launched a “broad wave” of airstrikes in Tehran early Wednesday, said IDF. It also said that these strikes targeted “the Iranian terror regime’s launch sites, aerial defence systems and additional infrastructure”. The attack came hours after the Revolutionary Guard carried out a heavy missile and drone attacks on Tel Aviv, as per Iranian media reports.  

IRGC launched ballistic missile was seen heading into Turkish airspace and was destroyed by NATO air and missile defence systems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The Ministry informed that the missile was detected after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace. 

