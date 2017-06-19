U.S. says it downed Syrian warplane that attacked U.S.-backed fighters

A U. S. warplane on Sunday shot down a Syrian military aircraft that dropped bombs near U. S. -backed fighters in Syria, the U. S. military said.

A U.S. warplane on Sunday shot down a Syrian military aircraft that dropped bombs near U.S.-backed fighters in Syria, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. Central Command issued a statement saying the plane was downed "in collective self-defense of Coalition-partnered forces," identified as fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces near Tabqah.

The Syrian army said earlier that the U.S.-led coalition shot down one of its planes during a combat mission against Islamic State militants. Washington is leading an alliance in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)