US says Iran will reopen Strait of Hormuz toll-free as part of Donald Trump deal

As part of the US-Iran deal, US emphasises that Tehran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls. US has been positive about a 'great deal' that will possibly come on Sunday. A US official said that the UK and France will help in de-mining if the Strait.

Senior US officials said that President Donald Trump is going to make a deal with Iran, and it is going to be a 'great' one. The officials told ANI that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz sans any tolls. The officials said, “The President has been clear, and you saw comments today from the Prime Minister of Pakistan that we think we have a deal, it's a great deal and a very strong deal... There is a lot that the G7 countries have said that they can do once that deal goes forward.”

US says Hormuz to reopen

The officials further said that there is a lot of capacity among the G7 countries, and the UK and France have collaborated in the de-mining of the Strait of Hormuz. “Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz; that is a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade. It is going to happen in conjunction; the phase after that is going to be the demining of the Straits... There is also a lot of capacity that some of the G7 countries have, and that they volunteered to put together, there is a coalition that the UK and France have talked about, they have some ships already in the water, some of them close by, and so as the Straits open, we are going to be very involved in demining, and to the extent that G7 countries can participate in that," they said.

India-US trade deal

When asked whether the India-US trade deal would be discussed during President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit, senior US officials said that the latter is very ambitious about India's role. “There is a lot the United States should be selling to India in terms of energy, industrial products, and certain agricultural products, and we know that Prime Minister Modi is quite ambitious about the role he sees for India, the importance of the US-India relationship. We think a potential trade deal is part of that. President Trump's approach is always that we won't have a deal unless it's a very good deal. We think a very good deal is possible. We will not close that deal at the G7. We have further technical discussions to accomplish, but the leaders will have a good opportunity to touch base and take stock of where we are and how forward-leaning they want to be in closing a deal in the coming weeks,” they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)