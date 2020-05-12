US says Chinese hackers are targeting coronavirus antidote research

A warning is set to be issued by the Trump administration towards hackers tied to the Chinese government, who are allegedly attempting to steal information from researchers who are working to develop an antidote for the coronavirus, US administration officials told The Washington Post on Monday.

According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and cybersecurity experts, the threat is coming from "nontraditional actors" such as Chinese students and researchers in the US, one official said.

"These actors have been observed attempting to identify and obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data," a draft of the warning says, according to the official.

However, a second official did say that there's still no indication that any attempt thus far has been successful.

"We firmly oppose and fight all kinds of cyber attacks conducted by hackers. We are leading the world in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research. It is immoral to target China with rumours and slanders in the absence of any evidence," Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said when asked about the warning which was first reported by the NY Times.

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in the past, both suggested that the novel coronavirus originated or leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

However, the government still hasn't produced any evidence to back their statement.

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected in the United States by the coronavirus surged to 13.67 lakh with the death toll claiming more than 80,000 in the country, as per the COVID-19 data collated by the Worldometers website.

Globally, the virus has infected a total of 41.80 lakh people as of now while the number of deaths has reached 2.83 lakhs.