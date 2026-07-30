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US, Saudi Arabia strike Iraq, kill 4 IRGC members in Diyala province: Report

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that four IRGC personnel, identified as Ali Asghar Astaneh, Abolfazl Motaqi, Morteza Akbari, and Amir Abbas Darhamforoush, were killed during overnight bombardment in the northern Diyala province.

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Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

US, Saudi Arabia strike Iraq, kill 4 IRGC members in Diyala province: Report
US, Saudi Arabia strike Iraq, kill 4 IRGC members: Report
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A coordinated military operation by the United States and Saudi Arabia targeted multiple locations in Iraq, resulting in the deaths of at least four members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Iranian state media.

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that four IRGC personnel, identified as Ali Asghar Astaneh, Abolfazl Motaqi, Morteza Akbari, and Amir Abbas Darhamforoush, were killed during overnight bombardment in the northern Diyala province. The report added that all four individuals hailed from Kashan in central Iran, though specific details regarding their operational roles were not disclosed.

Al Jazeera, citing Iranian sources, separately confirmed that four IRGC-affiliated individuals died in the joint action.

Concurrently, The New York Times, citing an unnamed US official, reported that roughly 20 Iranian advisers, including technical experts and IRGC personnel, were killed. The official stated that the target locations were intentionally selected due to the presence of these advisers, aiming to dismantle the capability of Tehran-aligned militias to deploy missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Iraq, the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) announced that at least 20 of its personnel were killed and 32 others wounded across seven provinces, including Baghdad, Diyala, Kirkuk, and Basra.

Confirming the engagement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the joint operation targeted "logistics and weapons sites" throughout eastern Iraq. CENTCOM highlighted that the action was executed following more than 30 drone strikes over a 72-hour period, which it alleged were directed by the IRGC against US troops and Saudi energy facilities.

The military action followed statements from Riyadh confirming that Saudi air defence systems had intercepted and downed multiple drones aimed at oil infrastructure in its Eastern Province. Saudi authorities attributed the attacks to Iran-aligned groups operating out of Iraqi territory.

Reactions from Baghdad remained critical. Iraq's National Security Council denounced the joint military action as "an unacceptable aggression", as reported by the Iraqi News Agency. The council noted that the bombardment occurred while Iraqi officials were actively engaged in discussions with US and Saudi representatives regarding the security situation.

While US President Donald Trump asserted that the strikes were executed in coordination with Iraqi authorities, Baghdad has rejected any actions that compromise its national sovereignty.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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