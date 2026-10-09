US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned

Washington has sanctioned two Mumbai-based companies and five Indian nationals over alleged links to Iran's petroleum trade, while giving one firm a temporary period to wind down its activities.

Two Mumbai-based companies and five Indian nationals have been hit with US sanctions as Washington intensifies efforts to restrict Iran's earnings from petroleum and petrochemical exports.

The latest action covers a wider network of companies, people and vessels that the US alleges were involved in moving or supporting trade linked to Iranian-origin petroleum products. The sanctions are part of Washington's broader campaign against Iran under Operation Economic Outcast.

Samudra Marine Services given until October 23

While imposing sanctions, the US has allowed Samudra Marine Services Private Limited some additional time to close down affected transactions.

The company has been authorised to carry out wind-down transactions until October 23. This gives it and other parties involved in existing business a limited period to complete those dealings and exit the sanctioned activities.

Five Indians named in the US action

The US State Department has also named five Indian nationals connected to the two Mumbai firms. Dhwani Vora and Nisarg Vora are associated with SSPL Solutions Private Limited. Ketan Kochikar, Bhupendrasingh Sahu and Harishyam Hariharan Chundakattil are linked to Samudra Marine Services.

The five individuals have been blocked from carrying out transactions connected to their respective companies.

Washington accuses firms of helping Iran earn revenue

The US State Department said the targeted network helped move millions of dollars to the Iranian regime through trade involving petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals. "The Department of State is sanctioning ten entities, six individuals, and five vessels in connection with trade in Iranian-origin petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products," an official statement said.

Washington said the revenue generated through such trade supports one of Iran's major sources of income.

"The US government is imposing sanctions on both the buyers and sellers driving this trade in Iranian petrochemical products," the department said.

US Treasury announces separate action

The State Department's announcement was accompanied by a separate move from the US Treasury Department. Treasury sanctioned 17 entities along with vessels described as part of Iran's shadow fleet. The US said the measure is intended to make it harder for Tehran to access money from its oil trade.

"Treasury is starving the tyrannical regime in Tehran of the money it uses to wage war in the region, and we will continue exposing those who enable the regime's oil sales," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

He added, "No enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury's authorities."

Why the US is targeting Iran's petroleum network

The latest sanctions focus on businesses and vessels that Washington says help Iran continue earning money through energy exports.

The action against the Mumbai-based companies and Indian nationals is part of the larger US effort to disrupt Iran-linked petroleum and petrochemical trade by targeting both the companies involved in the transactions and those accused of helping them.