FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned

US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned

Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral

Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra pays respect

'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free, asked director to donate his fees, movie name is...

'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned

Washington has sanctioned two Mumbai-based companies and five Indian nationals over alleged links to Iran's petroleum trade, while giving one firm a temporary period to wind down its activities.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 07:11 AM IST

US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two Mumbai-based companies and five Indian nationals have been hit with US sanctions as Washington intensifies efforts to restrict Iran's earnings from petroleum and petrochemical exports.

The latest action covers a wider network of companies, people and vessels that the US alleges were involved in moving or supporting trade linked to Iranian-origin petroleum products. The sanctions are part of Washington's broader campaign against Iran under Operation Economic Outcast.

Samudra Marine Services given until October 23

While imposing sanctions, the US has allowed Samudra Marine Services Private Limited some additional time to close down affected transactions.

The company has been authorised to carry out wind-down transactions until October 23. This gives it and other parties involved in existing business a limited period to complete those dealings and exit the sanctioned activities.

Five Indians named in the US action

The US State Department has also named five Indian nationals connected to the two Mumbai firms. Dhwani Vora and Nisarg Vora are associated with SSPL Solutions Private Limited. Ketan Kochikar, Bhupendrasingh Sahu and Harishyam Hariharan Chundakattil are linked to Samudra Marine Services.

The five individuals have been blocked from carrying out transactions connected to their respective companies.

Washington accuses firms of helping Iran earn revenue

The US State Department said the targeted network helped move millions of dollars to the Iranian regime through trade involving petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals. "The Department of State is sanctioning ten entities, six individuals, and five vessels in connection with trade in Iranian-origin petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products," an official statement said.

Washington said the revenue generated through such trade supports one of Iran's major sources of income.

"The US government is imposing sanctions on both the buyers and sellers driving this trade in Iranian petrochemical products," the department said.

US Treasury announces separate action

The State Department's announcement was accompanied by a separate move from the US Treasury Department. Treasury sanctioned 17 entities along with vessels described as part of Iran's shadow fleet. The US said the measure is intended to make it harder for Tehran to access money from its oil trade.

"Treasury is starving the tyrannical regime in Tehran of the money it uses to wage war in the region, and we will continue exposing those who enable the regime's oil sales," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

He added, "No enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury's authorities."

Why the US is targeting Iran's petroleum network

The latest sanctions focus on businesses and vessels that Washington says help Iran continue earning money through energy exports.

The action against the Mumbai-based companies and Indian nationals is part of the larger US effort to disrupt Iran-linked petroleum and petrochemical trade by targeting both the companies involved in the transactions and those accused of helping them.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned
US sanctions on Iran hit India, two Mumbai firms, five persons banned
Rahul Gandhi backs Elon Musk in Starlink India row; says, ‘Wait till you discover the other guy’
Rahul Gandhi backs Elon Musk in Starlink India row
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18, celebrates late actor's 'bebaki, sadgi, sach ko kehne ka saahas'
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18
Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral
Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra pays respect
57th GST Council Meeting: Experts hail decriminalisation, wider ITC refunds; flag implementation challenges
57th GST Council Meeting: Experts hail decriminalisation, wider ITC refunds; fla
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement