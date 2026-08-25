Four Indian companies were sanctioned as part of the latest round of US sanctions targeting entities allegedly linked to Iran's military activities, procurement networks, and petroleum and petrochemical trade, under what the State Department described as Operation Economic Outcast.

US sanctions four Indian firms over Iran trade: Who are they and what are the implications?

The US State Department has announced new sanctions against several Iranian-linked individuals, companies and vessels for supporting attacks on US forces and allies, terrorism, military procurement and Iran’s oil trade. Four India-based companies are among 60 entities which have been sanctioned over their alleged involvement in Iran-related petroleum and petrochemical trade and procurement networks.

The US action specifically identified four India-based companies, including Portease Partners LLP, Sadashiva Overseas Ltd, PP Softtech Pvt Ltd, and Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd, involved in the import or facilitation of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products, with transactions worth at least $119 million, according to a release by the US State Department.

The transactions of Sadashiva Overseas, PP Softtech and Prakrutees Infra are worth a combined $119 million, excluding Portease Partners LLP, for which no transaction value was specified.

The Indian nationals identified are Indrismiya Asharafmiya Shekh, the designated partner of Portease Partners LLP; Harish Ramchandra Rangi, designated partner of Portease Partners LLP; and Prashant Garg, director of PP Softtech Private Limited, who are blocked by the US.

Who are the four Indian firms sanctioned under the US' Operation Economic Outcast?

Portease Partners LLP: Located in India, the customer broker company is accused of facilitating multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products into India. The US has sanctioned it under E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction involving Iranian petrochemical products.

Sadashiva Overseas Limited is sanctioned for allegedly importing approximately $69 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products between February 2024 and June 2025.

According to the US Department, PP Softtech Private Limited has knowingly imported approximately $25 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products between January 2024 and June 2025. Prakrutees Infra Impex India Private Limited imported Iranian-origin petroleum products worth approximately $25 million between May 2023 and February 2026. The products were sourced from multiple Iranian-linked companies, including US-designated Bonjoure Commodity F.Z.E.

What are the implications?

The United States has recently restricted nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels over their alleged links to Iran's military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade, under "Operation Economic Outcast". The State Department said the measures aim to expose further individuals and entities that enabled strikes against US forces and allies and to restrict the revenue that the Iranian regime uses to attack its neighbours, support terrorism abroad, brutally oppress its own people, and hold the global economy hostage."

Under the sanctions issued under Executive Orders 13846 and 13949, the assets and properties of the designated individuals and entities that are located in the US or controlled by US persons will be frozen and must be reported to the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Companies that are 50% or more owned, directly or indirectly, by sanctioned individuals or entities will also be subject to the restrictions, according to the US Department of State.

US persons and entities are generally barred from doing business or conducting transactions with the sanctioned parties unless specifically authorised by OFAC. This includes providing them with money, goods or services, or receiving such support from them. The US said sanctions are intended not only to punish but also to encourage changes in behaviour. However, sanctioned individuals or entities can request removal from the US sanctions list by submitting a petition to OFAC.

(With inputs from agencies)