US, Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, President Biden celebrates 'feat of diplomacy'

Among those released were the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmashev. This was part of a multi-country deal with Russia.

US President Joe Biden speaks about the release of Americans detained in Russia during brief remarks from the White House in Washington, August 1, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the release of three American citizens and one green-card holder who were imprisoned in Russia, under a prisoners’ swap deal with the Russian authorities. This was the biggest prisoner swap between the United States and Russia in post-Soviet history.

"The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy. All told, we’ve negotiated the release of 16 people from Russia — including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country. Some of these women and men have been unjustly held for years. All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over," Biden said.

"The brutal ordeal is over and they’re free. Moments ago, the families and I were able to speak to them on the telephone from the Oval Office. They were out of Russia earlier today. They were flown to Turkey and soon they’ll be wheels up on their way home to see their families. This is an incredible relief for all the family members gathered here," the president told reporters here.

Biden said under the deal, Russia has released 16 prisoners. Eight Russians being held in the West will be sent home as well. The 16 prisoners that Russia has released include four Americans, five Germans, and seven Russian citizens who are political prisoners in their own country, he said.

Biden said he is grateful to the US allies, including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey, who stood with them throughout the tough and complex negotiations to achieve this outcome.

“And let me be clear: I will not stop working until every American wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world is reunited with their family. My Administration has now brought home over 70 such Americans, many of whom have been in captivity since before I took office. Still, too many families are suffering and separated from their loved ones, and I have no higher priority as President than bringing those Americans home," he said.

"Today, we celebrate the return of Paul, Evan, Alsu, and Vladimir and rejoice with their families. We remember all those still wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world. And reaffirm our pledge to their families: We see you. We are with you. And we will never stop working to bring your loved ones home where they belong," Biden said.

