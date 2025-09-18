Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impact New Delhi?

The revocation of the sanctions waiver will be effective from September 29. In May 2024, India signed a 10-year contract to operate the port that will help it expand trade with Central Asia.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impact New Delhi?
File photo
The US has revoked the 2018 sanctions waiver for operations at Iran's strategic Chabahar Port. The waiver had allowed India and other countries to continue work on the port without facing US penalties. It was issued under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA).

Why US revoked the sanctions waiver

The US Department of State said that in consistent with President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime, it has revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025.

"Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA," the statement said. The department said the US is countering Iran’s destabilising activities by designating an international illicit financial network, along with several individuals and entities based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

How will India be impacted?

India is engaged in the development of a terminal at Chabahar Port, which is of strategic importance for New Delhi as it provides a trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. On May 13, 2024, India signed a 10-year contract to operate the port that will help it expand trade with Central Asia.

This was the first time India would take over the management of an overseas port. New Delhi had proposed to develop Chabahar port way back in 2003 to provide Indian goods a gateway to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia using a road and rail project called the International North-South Transport Corridor, bypassing Pakistan.

Located in Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties. In 2023, Chabahar port was used by India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat aid to Afghanistan. In 2021, the same was used to supply environmentally friendly pesticides to Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had allocated Rs 100 crore for Chabahar Port for 2024-25, underlining India's focus on connectivity projects with Iran.

