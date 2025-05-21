Shocking the whole US Congress, Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace publicised her alleged nude photo while a congressional hearing was taking place. Explaining about the picture, Mace told the congressmen that the picture was taken by her former fiancé Patrick Bryant without her consent.

Shocking the whole US Congress, Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace publicised her alleged nude photo while a congressional hearing was taking place. Explaining about the picture, Mace told the congressmen that the picture was taken by her former fiancé Patrick Bryant without her consent. A House Oversight Committee session was ongoing when the US lawmaker showed her objectionable picture to the House. Her act was part of her advocacy for stronger laws against video voyeurism.

Nancy Mace went further to explain her whole story wherein she was a victim of what she called were non-consensual filming and sex crimes. She then showed a poster behind her which contained a black-and-white screenshot which was deliberately blurred for obvious reasons, and she revealed that the screengrab was from a video which was made secretly while she was in her private home. The screenshot also highlighted her figure with a yellow circle. “Freedom is not a theory – it’s the right to sleep without someone’s camera filming your naked body. I speak not just as a lawmaker, but as a survivor,” said Nancy Mace who is the lawmaker from South Carolina.

Before the committee’s hearing began in the House, Mace made her case on social media site X. She wrote, “Today I will show my naked body on one of the videos predator and rapist Patrick Bryant took of me and many other women. Without our knowledge. Without our permission. And without our consent.”

In an elaborate and long X post, the lawmaker informed what she would tell the Congressmen. She wrote, “Real men guard a woman’s privacy; predators harvest it. In my Oversight hearing today I’m going to expose predator and rapist Patrick Bryant for the monster he is. With evidence. Naked bodies. Legs spread apart. Upskirt photos. The kinds of things he would film and photograph women without their knowledge, permission or consent. He stored these images for YEARS. And the victims didn’t know.”

During the hearing she showed more visuals including alleged location of a hidden camera, picture of her ex along multiple others, and images of those women she claimed were Patrick’s victims (their faces were blurred).

Nancy Mace has accused Bryant also of committing serious sexual offences, like rape and abuse, all of which Bryant denied.

Notably, US President Donald Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law, a landmark legislation that makes it illegal to share online nonconsensual, explicit images -- real or AI-generated.