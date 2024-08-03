US Republican candidate Donald Trump reveals Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to him, says 'he won't...'

Donald Trump claimed that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called him multiple times and apologized for censoring his photo.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has shared that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called him multiple times over the past few weeks, particularly after the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13.

During the attempt, a bullet grazed Trump's right ear. He was later photographed with his fist in the air, shouting, "Fight, fight, fight." Following the release of this image, Trump claimed that Zuckerberg reached out to apologize for Meta and Instagram censoring the photo.

Trump recounted that Zuckerberg told him, "That was really amazing; it was very brave." In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that Zuckerberg "respected me for that day." According to Trump, Zuckerberg also expressed that he will not be supporting Democrats in the upcoming election out of respect for Trump.

Trump elaborated, "So Mark Zuckerberg called me a few times. He actually announced he was not going to support Democrats because he respects me for what I did that day. He actually apologized; he said they made a mistake, etc., and they are correcting the mistake. But nobody called from Google," Trump told Fox News.

Earlier in July, Zuckerberg had publicly declined to support either Trump or Joe Biden, stating that he does not want to be involved in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Zuckerberg’s comments come amid a trend of Silicon Valley influencers, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, endorsing Trump for president.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Zuckerberg described Trump's initial response after being shot as “badass” and inspiring. He believes this sheds light on why Trump appeals to many voters.

