US reports lowest single day COVID-19 death toll in nearly three weeks

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2020, 10:21 AM IST

The single-day death toll in the United States due to coronavirus on Friday was the lowest in nearly three weeks with 1,258 deaths, according to a tracker maintained by John Hopkins University.

It must be noted that the United States has the highest number of cases and the highest death toll in the world due to COVID-19. Till now, it has recorded more than 8 Lakh cases and the death toll surpassed the 50,000 mark.

On Thursday, the United States recorded 3,176 casualties, taking the number of deaths to 49,759.

This comes as parts of the US start to reopen after lockdown. Governors in at least three states - Oklahoma, Alaska, and Georgia - announced that they would begin lifting some restrictions on Friday.

Meanwhile, Trump made contradictory claims in reopening the economy within a week. In one such instance, Trump opposed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to lift restrictions, even though, he had tweeted out his support for reopening some states last week.

It must also be noted that Donald Trump did not take the crisis seriously when the deadly virus was taking root in the United States. Trump called coronavirus a 'hoax' at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina in February. "They’re politicising it. One of my people came up to me and said: ‘Mr President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. This is their new hoax.” he said. Trump's comment came amidst reports of first coronavirus death in Washington state.

The US is the worst affected COVID-19 country, followed by Italy which hs the second-highest death toll. Meanwhile, a tally maintained by news agency Reuters stated that the number of casualties in the country have doubled in just 10 days.

'Right to defend country, people': Joe Biden affirms full support to Israel

BJP women workers hold protests in Delhi against CM Kejriwal over liquor scam

Viral video unveils terrifying surprise: Baby cobra emerges from shoe, watch

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill at least 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals how Kareena Kapoor put him at ease in scene where he had to strangle her

