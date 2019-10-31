Headlines

US releases photos, video of raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Commander of US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie released photos and videos of US Military's daring raid that killed ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 08:19 AM IST

The Pentagon has released first photos, videos from the raid that killed ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in a military operation by the United States.

On October 27, Trump had informed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, had been killed in a US military operation in Syria, adding that Baghdadi was the leader of the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world and he was killed in an operation carried out by American forces.

In a presser, Commander of US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie released photos and videos of US Military's daring raid that killed ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi.

Also ReadSlain IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top replacement killed by US troops: Donald Trump confirms

The videos and photos released by Pentagon show reported Baghdadi's compound in Syria which was targeted in an aerial strike by the US military using US F-15 fighter jets and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

The images released by the Pentagon show Baghdadi's compound before and after US military operation.

Speaking on the raid, Commander of US Central Command said, "It looks pretty much like a parking lot, with large potholes," pointing at an image after US military targeted site.

"I want to make it clear that despite the high-pressure and high-profile nature of this assault that every effort was made to avoid civilian casualties and to protect children we suspected would be in the compound."

"With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully," General Mc Kenzie added.

"Here we see the object of the assault-the compound where Baghdadi was hiding. As I noted earlier, this isolated compound was in Idlib province in Northwest Syria. I can assure you that the plan was significantly more complex than that, and designed to avoid detection by ISIS and others prior to and during execution, to avoid civilian casualties..." Mckenzie said.

McKenzie also said that they destroyed the compound to ensure that it would not be a shrine or otherwise memorable in any way.

He added that Baghdadi crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground. He also said that Baghdadi may have attempted to shot at US forces from the hole when he tried to escape during the raid.

Earlier, it was reported that Baghdadi blew himself up with three children but Mckenzie confirmed there were only two children.

He said a total of 6 ISIS members were killed in the raid including Al-Baghdadi. four women were killed in the operation.

Baghdadi was buried at sea. He was identified after a DNA comparison with his 2004 sample when he was in detention in Iraq.

McKenzie said a total of 11 children were protected by assault forces during the raid.

On Sunday, Trump had said that Baghdadi committed suicide by detonating a suicide vest inside a tunnel following a two-hour-long gunfight with US forces. He added that the IS chief was "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way." However, Mckenzie in his presser said he was not sure that Baghdadi whimpered or cried as reported by Trump earlier.

Trump had also informed that no US Army forces personnel was killed in the raid and the troops had "accomplished their mission in grand style.

In April this year, al-Baghdadi had appeared in a video released by the terror group's media arm Al Furqan for the first time in five years.

