US refuses to answer on loss of F-16 by Pakistan during Op Sindoor, says, ‘We refer you to...'

USA has now refused to answer certain queries on the loss of Pakistan Air Force-operated F-16 fighter jets during Op Sindoor. What it said now contrasts with its statement given on 2019 Balakot Airstrike.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

US refuses to answer on loss of F-16 by Pakistan during Op Sindoor, says, ‘We refer you to...'
USA refused to answer on whether Pakistan's F-16s were shot down by India during Op Sindoor

USA, which has been claiming to be neutral between India and Pakistan at the time of Operation Sindoor, has now refused to answer certain queries on the loss of Pakistan Air Force-operated F-16 fighter jets during Op Sindoor, which took place between May 7 and May 10. The US State Department told NDTV, “We refer you to the Government of Pakistan to discuss its F-16s.”

What are US’ Technical Support Teams?

The United States keeps a tab on what is happening to Pakistan-operated F-16s via US contractors, which are called Technical Support Teams (TSTs), who are given the task of staying in Pakistan to monitor 24/7 how Pakistan uses F-16s. The F-16 is manufactured by the USA. The TSTs are deployed here only after long agreements signed between Pakistan and the USA. These agreements are highly important to Pakistan as they help in defining the conditions according to which Islamabad can use F-16s in which type of combat and also provide the basis on which it can be eligible to receive US support to strengthen its F-16 fleet. Therefore, these Technical Support Teams are agreement-bound to have all knowledge regarding the status of all of Pakistan's F-16 jets 24/7.

Why contradiction between US’ statements in 2019, 2025?

The current statements by the US State Department and those which the US government sources had provided Foreign Policy Magazine in 2019 are in stark contrast. The 2019 statements came soon after India launched air strikes on the Balakot terror facility, famously known as the 2019 Balakot airstrike. In 2019, the Foreign Policy Magazine quoted the sources of US government responding to questions at the time, saying, “Two senior US defence officials with direct knowledge of the situation told Foreign Policy that US personnel recently counted Islamabad's F-16s and found none missing.”

The US gave this clarification after India made a strong remark that at least one Pakistan Air Force F-16 had been shot down during the 2019 Balakot Airstrike.

In the current situation, India firmly believes that Pakistan lost many F-16s after the former shot them down. Few days back, the Indian Air Force chief said, “Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield (was) one of the major airfields that was attacked. Here, there's an F-16 hangar. One half of the hangar is gone. And I'm sure there were some aircraft inside which have got damaged there.” 

