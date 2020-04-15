US records over 2300 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours as cases cross 6 lakh

The United States has recorded over 2200 deaths in 24 hours as the total number of casualties due to the novel coronavirus in the country neared 26,000.

According to John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, the death toll due to COVID-19 in US 25,992 at 8 am Wednesday (IST). The number of deaths 24 hours ago was 23,628, according to the trackers. The figures mean that the US recorded 2,364 deaths in 24 hours.

The number of positive coronavirus cases also rose from 582,607 to 608,458, adding over 25,000 cases in 24 hours.

The global coronavirus toll on Wednesday reached 126,557 with the United States registering over 20% of total deaths.

With 21,067 deaths, Italy is second in terms of casualties. Spain has registered 18,255 deaths due to novel coronavirus with 174,060 cases. Italy is behind the US and Spain in terms of the total number of cases with 162,488 reported COVID-19 infections.

In the US, New York state is most-affected with over 9,000 deaths out of which over 7,900 have been recorded in New York City alone.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 608,458

Spain - 174,060

Italy - 162,488

Germany - 132,210

France - 131,361

United Kingdom - 94,845

China - 83,321

Iran - 74,877

Turkey - 65,111

Belgium - 31,119

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

US - 25,992

Italy - 21,067

Spain - 18,255

France - 15,729

United Kingdom - 12,107

Iran - 4,683

Belgium - 4,157

China - 3,345

Germany - 3,495

Netherlands - 2,945

The pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for the modern world has forced nearly half the world population to live under strict lockdown including in India where 1.3 billion people are currently forced to stay at home as the government extended restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 till May 3.

In India, the number of cases crossed 10,000 mark on Tuesday. There are 10815 confirmed cases and 353 deaths with 1190 people reported to have recovered after treatment, according to data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.