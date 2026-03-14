US puts $10 million bounty for Information on Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, other IRGC leaders

The United States has announced a massive reward of Rs 924748000 (10 million USD) on Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayotallah Ali Khamenei and on several other senior Iranian officials of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The United States has announced a massive reward of Rs 924748000 (10 million USD) on Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayotallah Ali Khamenei and on several other senior Iranian officials of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

US Department of State Diplomatic Security Service (Reward for justice) on its social media handle X, posted photos of Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Deputy Chief of Staff, Ali asghar Hejazi, Ali Larijni, advisor to the supreme leader, SLO military advisor Maj. gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, Minister of the Interiro Brig. Gen. Eskandar Momeni, Minister of intelligence and security (mois Esmail Khatib, and several other officials and announced reward up to $10 million for 'Information on IRGC Key Leaders.'

The post with caption "Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation" read, "These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world. If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward."