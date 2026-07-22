Trump's proposed 200% tariff is a wake-up call, India's bigger pharma risk lies in China, say experts

Announcing the policy, Trump said the move was intended to encourage companies to manufacture generic medicines domestically. What impact will Trump's proposed 200% tariff on generic drugs have on India's pharmaceutical industry?

India reportedly supplies 47% of all generic prescriptions dispensed in the United States, making India the country's largest source of affordable generic medicines. With US President Donald Trump proposing tariffs of up to 200% on generic drug imports, India's largest pharmaceutical export market could face significant disruption. However, experts say the impact is unlikely to be uniform. While many Indian pharmaceutical companies already have manufacturing facilities in the US and have time to adapt, the proposal serves as a strategic warning, suggest experts.

Trump's Generic Drug Tariff Plan: Should India worry?

Announcing the policy, Trump said the move was intended to encourage companies to manufacture generic medicines domestically. His announcement brings generic drugs into the tariff regime, completing his effort to cover nearly all pharmaceutical imports. This follows his September 25, 2025 proposal for a 100% tariff on branded and patented medicines, which was never implemented. The April 2, 2026 tariffs of up to 100% on specified branded medicines and key pharmaceutical ingredients under Section 232 excluded generics. With generics now included, virtually no major pharmaceutical category remains outside his reshoring strategy.

India exports about $9.7 billion worth of medicines to the US every year, nearly 38% of its total pharma exports. If the tariffs are imposed, selling medicines in the US could become much more expensive. However, Ajay Srivastava, Founder of Global Trade Research Initiative(GTRI), suggests many Indian generic medicines could remain competitive because they are seven to ten times cheaper than branded alternatives.

"Many Indian generic medicines sell for seven to ten times less than branded alternatives. Even after a 100% tariff, many products could remain cheaper than branded medicines, meaning much of the additional cost would likely be passed on to US healthcare providers, insurers and patients rather than immediately eliminating Indian exports," he said.

Sivakumar Ramjeel, Executive Director- Indirect Tax, Nangia Global, considers Trump's policy as a strategic trade signal that could fundamentally reshape global pharmaceutical supply chains if implemented. He says the tariff of this magnitude would significantly erode India's traditional cost advantage and compress margins across the generic pharmaceutical value chain. "The two-year transition period, however, provides Indian pharmaceutical companies with a critical opportunity to reposition rather than merely react," he adds.

Which companies will be affected?

Major Indian drugmakers include Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma, and others have manufacturing plants in the US. Sudarshan Jain (Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance) says Indian pharmaceutical companies are already important partners in the US healthcare system. And with Trump's proposal, it plans to engage with the US and strengthen cooperation.

"Leading Indian pharmaceutical companies have a US presence (over 40 facilities), supporting American jobs, investing in manufacturing, research and a resilient supply chain. IPA will continue to engage with the US Administration to build a stronger partnership and further strengthen health and medicine security for both countries," he adds.

Why US not making generic medicine itself?

According to Srivastava, relocating large-scale generic drug production to the United States will be difficult. Generic medicines operate on extremely thin margins and depend on global supply chains, especially for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), many of which continue to come from India and China. "Building a fully domestic US supply chain would require substantial investment and would almost certainly increase medicine prices." India's bigger risk Instead, Srivastava highlights how India’s pharmaceutical industry faces a bigger strategic risk than US tariffs for its dependence on China for APIs. "About 70% of chemical-based APIs and nearly 90% of biologic inputs used by Indian drugmakers are sourced from China, even though India was a leading API producer until the 1990s." He warns If China restricts API exports while pushing higher-value finished medicines, India could face major supply disruptions.

What should India do?

Going forward, analysts believe India needs to diversify export markets, strengthen domestic API production, and move towards higher-value pharmaceutical products to reduce its vulnerability in the long term.

Srivastava stresses India should prioritise rebuilding its domestic API manufacturing base and reduce reliance on a single supplier. About 70% of the chemical-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used by Indian drugmakers and nearly 90% of biologic inputs come from China. Yet until the 1990s, India was a leading API producer. "If Beijing were to restrict API exports while expanding sales of higher-value finished medicines, India's drug industry could face serious supply disruptions. India should therefore make rebuilding its API manufacturing base a national priority by expanding domestic production and reducing reliance on a single supplier," he says.

Further, Srivastava also suggests Indian drug companies should diversify exports away from the US to Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Ramjeel advises Indian pharma companies to diversify manufacturing, and invest more in complex generics, biosimilars, speciality drugs and innovation-led products that face lower pricing pressure. On policy, India should engage the US through bilateral trade and healthcare talks to stress that affordable Indian generics are vital to the US healthcare system.

"At the policy level, India should work closely with the US through bilateral trade and healthcare dialogue, highlighting that affordable Indian generics are integral to the US healthcare ecosystem and help contain healthcare inflation," he adds.