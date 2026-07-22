Trump's proposed 200% tariff is a wake-up call, India's bigger pharma risk lies in China, say experts

WORLD
Announcing the policy, Trump said the move was intended to encourage companies to manufacture generic medicines domestically. What impact will Trump's proposed 200% tariff on generic drugs have on India's pharmaceutical industry?
India reportedly supplies 47% of all generic prescriptions dispensed in the United States, making India the country's largest source of affordable generic medicines. With US President Donald Trump proposing tariffs of up to 200% on generic drug imports, India's largest pharmaceutical export market could face significant disruption. However, experts say the impact is unlikely to be uniform. While many Indian pharmaceutical companies already have manufacturing facilities in the US and have time to adapt, the proposal serves as a strategic warning, suggest experts.
Announcing the policy, Trump said the move was intended to encourage companies to manufacture generic medicines domestically. His announcement brings generic drugs into the tariff regime, completing his effort to cover nearly all pharmaceutical imports. This follows his September 25, 2025 proposal for a 100% tariff on branded and patented medicines, which was never implemented. The April 2, 2026 tariffs of up to 100% on specified branded medicines and key pharmaceutical ingredients under Section 232 excluded generics. With generics now included, virtually no major pharmaceutical category remains outside his reshoring strategy.
India exports about $9.7 billion worth of medicines to the US every year, nearly 38% of its total pharma exports. If the tariffs are imposed, selling medicines in the US could become much more expensive. However, Ajay Srivastava, Founder of Global Trade Research Initiative(GTRI), suggests many Indian generic medicines could remain competitive because they are seven to ten times cheaper than branded alternatives.
"Many Indian generic medicines sell for seven to ten times less than branded alternatives. Even after a 100% tariff, many products could remain cheaper than branded medicines, meaning much of the additional cost would likely be passed on to US healthcare providers, insurers and patients rather than immediately eliminating Indian exports," he said.
Sivakumar Ramjeel, Executive Director- Indirect Tax, Nangia Global, considers Trump's policy as a strategic trade signal that could fundamentally reshape global pharmaceutical supply chains if implemented. He says the tariff of this magnitude would significantly erode India's traditional cost advantage and compress margins across the generic pharmaceutical value chain. "The two-year transition period, however, provides Indian pharmaceutical companies with a critical opportunity to reposition rather than merely react," he adds.
According to Srivastava, relocating large-scale generic drug production to the United States will be difficult. Generic medicines operate on extremely thin margins and depend on global supply chains, especially for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), many of which continue to come from India and China. "Building a fully domestic US supply chain would require substantial investment and would almost certainly increase medicine prices."
Instead, Srivastava highlights how India’s pharmaceutical industry faces a bigger strategic risk than US tariffs for its dependence on China for APIs. "About 70% of chemical-based APIs and nearly 90% of biologic inputs used by Indian drugmakers are sourced from China, even though India was a leading API producer until the 1990s." He warns If China restricts API exports while pushing higher-value finished medicines, India could face major supply disruptions.