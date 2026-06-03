Why does US slap India with additional tariffs amid Bilateral Trade Agreement talks? Will BTA not be signed now? Details here

The US Trade Representative has proposed action against 60 economies, including India, over alleged failure to curb imports linked to forced labour.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed possible trade measures against 60 economies, including India, following findings related to imports linked to forced labour. The agency stated that these countries have not adequately implemented or enforced bans on such goods.

The announcement was made under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to act against foreign practices considered unfair or harmful to American commerce. According to the USTR, the identified policies and practices 'burden or restrict US commerce,' making them eligible for further action under US trade law.

India Among Countries Reviewed for Compliance Gaps

India is listed among 54 economies flagged for failing to enforce effective restrictions on goods produced using forced labour. Other countries mentioned include Australia, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the lack of strong enforcement by key trading partners creates an uneven global marketplace, placing American workers at a disadvantage.

Proposed Tariffs and Public Consultation Process

As part of the proposed response, the USTR has suggested additional import duties on affected economies. Countries that already have measures in place or commit to introducing them may face a 10% tariff, while others could be subject to duties of up to 12.5 percent. A separate mechanism targeting textile and apparel imports has also been outlined.

The review process began on March 12, with the USTR receiving input from around 500 stakeholders and testimony from nearly 60 experts during consultations.

The agency noted that weak enforcement of forced labour prohibitions can distort global trade by lowering production costs for non-compliant suppliers and disadvantaging companies that adhere to labour standards.

Impact on India-US Trade Relations

The development comes at a crucial moment in ongoing India-US trade discussions. Both countries are engaged in negotiations aimed at finalising the initial phase of a broader bilateral trade agreement, with issues such as tariffs, digital trade rules, agriculture and market access under discussion.

Earlier trade tensions had emerged following tariff-related proposals by the US administration, though some measures were later paused to allow continued dialogue. Despite these differences, both sides have reiterated their interest in strengthening economic cooperation.

Next Steps in the Review Process

The USTR has invited written submissions on the proposed measures until July 6, followed by public hearings scheduled for July 7. A final decision will be taken after reviewing stakeholder feedback.

While the findings do not automatically lead to new tariffs, Section 301 allows the US administration to impose duties or other restrictions if it chooses to proceed after completing its review.