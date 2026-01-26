FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years, trapping her in false promise of marrying her

US: Private jet carrying 8 aboard crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine, investigation underway

US senator Ted Cruz accuses JD Vance, Donald Trump of blocking India trade deal in leaked audio

Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday

India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Delhi government aanounces special remission to over 2000 prisoners on Republic Day 2026

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Republic Day 2026: How India selects its chief guest? Check complete list of Republic Day guests here

Karan Johar celebrates Border 2's success, declares Bollywood is 'here to stay', shuts down haters: 'All Dhurandhars will cross Borders'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years, trapping her in false promise of marrying her

Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan: 'So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji'

Hema Malini on Dharmendra being conferred by Padma Vibhushan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeWorld

WORLD

US: Private jet carrying 8 aboard crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine, investigation underway

A Bombardier Challenger 650 crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday. Emergency crews responded immediately, and the airport is closed. Eyewitnesses reported smoke and explosions. Authorities have not confirmed casualties as search and investigation continue.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 10:10 AM IST

US: Private jet carrying 8 aboard crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine, investigation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A small passenger aircraft crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday, prompting an immediate emergency response. Videos and images shared on social media show smoke rising from the wreckage, though authorities have not yet released official information about casualties or injuries.

Aircraft Details and Flight Information

According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft involved was a Bombardier Challenger 650. ADS-B tracking data indicate that the jet was attempting to depart from Bangor after arriving from Houston, Texas earlier. Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a NOTAM stating that Bangor International Airport is temporarily closed.

The airport itself posted on Facebook, urging the public: 'Please avoid the airport. The runway is closed at this time.'

Eyewitness Accounts

Residents and passengers at the airport provided firsthand accounts of the crash. One passenger, who had just landed in Bangor from Florida, wrote on Facebook: 'We are all safe, but we just watched a plane with 8 people on board crash behind us! Please pray for all on board that plane.'

Another witness noted that the aircraft appeared to be attempting takeoff immediately after their own landing, stating: 'Bombardier Challenger 650. Didn't make it down the runway.'

Local residents also described the scene. A Hermon resident said they felt and heard what seemed like an explosion about a mile from the local fire department. Another individual reported seeing emergency vehicles rushing toward the airport along Interstate 395. Residents in Milford mentioned hearing a loud noise and witnessing what they believed to be a private jet in distress.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of people on board at the time of the crash, nor have they released details about injuries or fatalities. Emergency teams, including fire and rescue units, are on site, assessing the situation and ensuring safety in the surrounding area.

Officials have stressed that the airport remains closed and have advised the public to avoid the area until further notice. Investigators are expected to examine the crash site and review flight data to determine the cause of the accident.

Public Reaction

The crash has drawn widespread attention on social media, with users expressing concern and offering prayers for those on board. The community continues to monitor official updates as rescue and investigation efforts proceed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US: Private jet carrying 8 aboard crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine, investigation underway
US: Private jet carrying 8 aboard crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine
US senator Ted Cruz accuses JD Vance, Donald Trump of blocking India trade deal in leaked audio
US senator Ted Cruz accuses JD Vance, Donald Trump of blocking India trade deal
Border 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's film is on BEAST mode, creates history by earning Rs 54 crore on Sunday, will cross Rs 200 crore on Monday
Border 2 box office collection: Sunny's film is in BEAST mode, creates history
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
India-EU trade deal: Tariffs on cars to be slashed to 40% from 110% : Report
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway
Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement