US: Private jet carrying 8 aboard crashes on takeoff at Bangor Airport, Maine, investigation underway

A small passenger aircraft crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday, prompting an immediate emergency response. Videos and images shared on social media show smoke rising from the wreckage, though authorities have not yet released official information about casualties or injuries.

Aircraft Details and Flight Information

According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft involved was a Bombardier Challenger 650. ADS-B tracking data indicate that the jet was attempting to depart from Bangor after arriving from Houston, Texas earlier. Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a NOTAM stating that Bangor International Airport is temporarily closed.

According to the FAA, a Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.



The airport itself posted on Facebook, urging the public: 'Please avoid the airport. The runway is closed at this time.'

Eyewitness Accounts

Residents and passengers at the airport provided firsthand accounts of the crash. One passenger, who had just landed in Bangor from Florida, wrote on Facebook: 'We are all safe, but we just watched a plane with 8 people on board crash behind us! Please pray for all on board that plane.'

Another witness noted that the aircraft appeared to be attempting takeoff immediately after their own landing, stating: 'Bombardier Challenger 650. Didn't make it down the runway.'

Local residents also described the scene. A Hermon resident said they felt and heard what seemed like an explosion about a mile from the local fire department. Another individual reported seeing emergency vehicles rushing toward the airport along Interstate 395. Residents in Milford mentioned hearing a loud noise and witnessing what they believed to be a private jet in distress.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of people on board at the time of the crash, nor have they released details about injuries or fatalities. Emergency teams, including fire and rescue units, are on site, assessing the situation and ensuring safety in the surrounding area.

Officials have stressed that the airport remains closed and have advised the public to avoid the area until further notice. Investigators are expected to examine the crash site and review flight data to determine the cause of the accident.

Public Reaction

The crash has drawn widespread attention on social media, with users expressing concern and offering prayers for those on board. The community continues to monitor official updates as rescue and investigation efforts proceed.