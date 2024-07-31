US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris gains on Donald Trump in 6 of 7 swing states

In the Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, Wisconsin is the only state of the seven where Donald Trump has tightened his deficit with Kamala Harris in comparison to Joe Biden's performance in a previous poll.

Ahead of the US Presidential Elections in November this year, it seems like Joe Biden stepping down and endorsing Kamala Harris as the next Democrat nominee has flipped the swing states battle.

As per a new poll by Bloomberg, Vice President Kamala Harris has gained ground against Republican Donald Trump in six of the seven swing states. The poll - conducted online from July 24-28 - shows Kamala Harris leading Trump in Michigan by 11 percentage points, a 2-point advantage in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is ahead of Harris in Pennsylvania by 4 points and North Carolina by 2 points. They are currently tied in Georgia.

“Let us be clear-eyed: We have a fight ahead of us. We got a fight ahead of us. And we are the underdogs in this race,” Harris told donors in Massachusetts on Saturday. “But this is a people-powered campaign, and we have momentum."