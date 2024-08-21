US Presidential elections: Kamala Harris faces setback against Donald Trump in poll surveys, details here

US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is lagging behind Trump in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, suggest recent surveys.

Ahead of the United States presidential elections, Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is lagging behind in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, based on two recently released poll surveys. Meanwhile, another survey also suggests that Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump is ahead of the resigning Vice President.

There are 19 electoral votes in Pennsylvania. According to the poll survey conducted by Cygnal and Emerson College for the key swing state of Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris is trailing behind Trump.

As per the survey conducted amongst the 800 possible voters on August 14 and 15 , Kamala Harris has gotten 43% votes while Trump, on the other hand, has secured 44% votes. Other candidates including Robert F Kennedy Jr, and Cornel West, got support from 13% of voters.

Trump ahead of Harris at national level

Based on the Nepolitan news survey conducted between August 12 and 14 which saw the participation of 2,708 possible voters, Donald Trump was ahead of Kamala Harris by one point with 46% votes.

Kamala Harris gaining pace

Notably, after President Joe Biden announed his decision to step away from the presidential race, dropping VP Harris as the nominee, the latter is seemed to be finding a grip in the poll race in the recent weeks. There were some previous surveys which gave an edge to Harris against Trump.

Democratic National Convention 2024

The Democratic National Convention or DNC 2024, featuring some of the top US leaders, kicked off on August 19 in Chicago. Outgoing President Joe Biden was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd. He was seen leaving the stage with teary eyes as he delivered his farewell speech.

Kamala Harris expressed gratitude towards Joe Biden and said, "Thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you".

She is the first Asian American woman and Black woman to have taken a lead over Donald Trump in the upcoming polls.