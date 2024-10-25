Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed to what he calls, "transgender ideology", on his first day to the office, if elected to power.

At a recent rally held at the Concord Convention Center, North Carolina, Trump reiterated his commitment to banning "transgender ideology" in schools and prohibiting gender-affirming procedures for minors, Mint reported.

"On day one, I will sign an executive order banning critical race theory or transgender insanity,” Trump declared. Emphasising his objective to "defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology", he asserted his belief that "god only created two genders - male and female".

The former US President also took a sharp jibe at Vice President and rival Kamala Harris and accused her of "hostility towards Christianity". Criticising her stance on allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports, Donald Trump promulgated that "he would keep men out of women's sports and enact a law banning the practice across all 50 states".

Donald Trump, during his address, also threw light on his commitment to religious freedom in education and highlighted familiar themes from his past campaigns, including the pledge that Americans would "proudly say 'Merry Christmas' again".

US Presidential elections

The US presidential polls will be held on November 5. Meanwhile, a new national survey from The Wall Street Journal has showed Trump taking a narrow lead over Harris. The poll shows Trump leading with 47% while Harris is ahead with 45%.

Notably, the two rivals are not only neck-to-neck on the national level, but also in the key swing states including - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.