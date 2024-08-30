US Presidential Elections 2024: Good news for Kamala Harris as poll shows her leading over Donald Trump with margin of..

The Reuters/Ipsos poll has showed Kamala Harris leading over Trump ahead of the US presidential polls.

In the Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday, i.e., August 30, sustaining the burst of momentum and enthusiasam she brought to the United States presidential race, Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has widened lead over her arch rival and Republican nominee Donald Trump by a margin of 13%.

As published in the survey, Harris led Trump by 49% to 36% among women and Hispanic voters, indicating a spark of new enthusiasm among voters after she entered the race. The Vice president had a 9% lead among women and 6% lead among Hispanic voters over the Republican candidate in July.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump was shown picking up support among white voters and men, both by similar margins as in July.

According to the Reuters report, the findings indicate that the presidential race has been shaken up after Kamala Harris was dropped intpo race following Joe Biden's announcement to sidestep from the poll bid. Since then, Harris has gained momentum over Trump in the swing states.

Fox News survey reveals Kamala Harris has closed the gap in key states

Fox News has revealed that Kamala Harris, who launched her election campaign about a month ago, has closed the gap in many key swing states. According to the latest survey, the two rivals are within two percentage points of each other in four swing states, i.e., Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia.

As per the survey, Kamala Harris has a thin edge in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada, while the former President is ahead of his rival by a razor-thin margin in North Carolina.

In Gerorgia and Nevada, Harris has a two-point edge over Trump.

Notably, Joe Biden registered victory in Arizona and Georgia by less than one percentage point, and Nevada by slightly more than two points in the 2020 US presidential polls. Donald Trump, on the other hand, was ahead of Biden by more than one point in North Carolina.

There are 49 Electoral College ballots in the key swing states with six in Nevada, 11 in Arizona, and 16 each in North Carolina and Georgia.

"Fox releasing atrocious polling": Trump

After the poll survey conducted by Fox News showed Kamala Harris ahead of Trump, the latter lashed out at the survey results, and said that 'Fox news is releasing atrocious polling'.

“It’s that time of year again. Fox is releasing atrocious polling", Trump said.

The November 5 president polls in the US will see a tough competition between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. In elected as President, 59-year-old Harris will be the first woman in history to assume reins of the government.