Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

After Stree 2's success, Shraddha Kapoor moves to new address, becomes Akshay Kumar's new neighbour, she will pay...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

After Stree 2's success, Shraddha Kapoor moves to new address, becomes Akshay Kumar's new neighbour, she will pay...

After Stree 2's success, Shraddha Kapoor moves to new address, becomes Akshay Kumar's new neighbour, she will pay...

HomeWorld

World

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

This comes after Kennedy was previously on the receiving end of Trump's signature name-calling, and Gabbard had distanced herself from the Democratic Party following her own 2020 presidential bid.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

"As President Trump's broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team," Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. "We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team [as] we work to restore America's greatness," Hughes added.

Robert Kennedy Jr, who recently dropped out of the presidential race, and Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, have both thrown their support behind Trump in recent days.

This comes after Kennedy was previously on the receiving end of Trump's signature name-calling, and Gabbard had distanced herself from the Democratic Party following her own 2020 presidential bid.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, has emerged over the past two decades as a prominent opponent of vaccine mandates, promoting widely refuted claims that childhood vaccinations cause autism and railing against what he called the "corporate capture" of the federal government by pharmaceutical companies.

On August 24, Kennedy Jr suspended his presidential campaign and threw his support behind former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported. He announced his plans in a speech in Phoenix, saying he was withdrawing his name from the ballot in battleground states. He accused the Democratic Party of "abandoning democracy" and engaging in "continued legal warfare" against him and Trump.

Meanwhile, Gabbard, a former US congresswoman, who left the Democratic Party in 2022 announced her endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential polls in November, The Hill reported.

"This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world, and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before," Gabbard said.

"This is one of the main reasons why I am committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can once again serve us as our commander-in-chief," she added.

Notably, Gabbard ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in the Democratic primary in 2020. After ending her bid, she exited Congress, left the Democratic Party and appeared at events like the Conservative Political Action Conference, The Hill reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

What is Rajya Sabha member and Infosys foundation founder Sudha Murty's educational qualification? Check here

What is Rajya Sabha member and Infosys foundation founder Sudha Murty's educational qualification? Check here

Rajit Kapur says actors are exploited, made to work for free in Bollywood: 'You won't get any work if...'

Rajit Kapur says actors are exploited, made to work for free in Bollywood: 'You won't get any work if...'

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Manu Bhaker wants to spend time with this Indian sportsperson and it's not Neeraj Chopra

Manu Bhaker wants to spend time with this Indian sportsperson and it's not Neeraj Chopra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement