Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

'I gave...': Neeraj Chopra breaks silence, reveals reason behind missing javelin gold at Paris Olympics 2024

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Mukesh Ambani's family is on top, Bajaj on No 2, but Gautam Adani is not in this list because...

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris agree for debate on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Vikram Bhatt opens up about never working with Alia Bhatt: 'Her father and I...'

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Bihar earthquake: Tremors of 4.5 magnitude hit Kishanganj

Delhi class 9 student steals mother’s gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend’s birthday

Delhi class 9 student steals mother’s gold to buy Rs 50,000 iPhone for girlfriend’s birthday

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 land animals that ace underwater hunting

8 most fearsome birds

8 most fearsome birds

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

5 amazing images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome baby boy? Viral photo has fans convinced

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome baby boy? Viral photo has fans convinced

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

Meet actor, son of bus driver, who performed kirtans at 11; later became star, now owns private jet, is worth…

HomeWorld

World

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris agree for debate on...

Speaking with reporters from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said his campaign has agreed to three debates

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris agree for debate on...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Republican nominee Donald Trump is set to debate US Vice President Kamala Harris on American television network, ABC News on September 10, the former US President said. Speaking with reporters from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, Trump said his campaign has agreed to three debates, to be hosted by Fox News, ABC News and NBC News. The September 10 debate to be hosted by ABC News is the only one in which the Harris campaign has also agreed to participate.

Harris confirmed in a post on X she'd see him in September at the ABC debate.

"ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate," the network said in a statement.

Trump had previously dropped out of the ABC News debate after President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek reelection.

"I think it's very important to have debates, and we've agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We've agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And we've agreed with ABC on September 25," the former president said as per a report in CNN.

Further Trump said, "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don't know if they're going to agree. (Harris) hasn't done an interview. She can't do an interview. She's barely competent, and she can't do an interview, I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight."

Harris who was in Detroit for an event with the United Auto Workers said she would be "happy" to discuss a further debate.

"I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I'm looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up," Harris told reporters in Detroit, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that CBS News would host a vice presidential debate next month and that his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, has "really stepped up, he's doing a fantastic job."

Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have held rallies in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump had debated US President Biden in late June before the former announced his exit from the presidential race.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Hansal Mehta reacts after X user calls him 'ghatiya aadmi', tells him to move to Bangladesh or Pakistan: 'Tu sirf...'

Hansal Mehta reacts after X user calls him 'ghatiya aadmi', tells him to move to Bangladesh or Pakistan: 'Tu sirf...'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Diver swims alongside majestic blue whale in viral video, internet loves it

Diver swims alongside majestic blue whale in viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement