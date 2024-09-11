Twitter
US Presidential Election: Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's support to Kamala Harris, says ‘Will pay the price...’

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Tamil actor Jiiva, wife meet with a car accident, video of heavily damaged vehicle surfaces

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's support to Kamala Harris, says ‘Will pay the price...’

Donald Trump criticized Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris for the 2024 election warning she might face backlash.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 11:23 PM IST

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's support to Kamala Harris, says ‘Will pay the price...’
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift
US Presidential Election: Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently expressed his disapproval of pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 Presidential Election. Following a debate, Swift publicly announced her support for Harris, who is running alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. In response, Trump warned that Swift would “probably pay a price” for her political stance, suggesting it could hurt her in the marketplace. He also mentioned that he is “not a fan” of Swift, stating, “She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump compared Swift to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying he prefers Mahomes over Swift. He praised Brittany as a "big MAGA fan" and said, “I like Brittany much better than Taylor Swift.”

Swift’s endorsement of Harris has attracted attention, particularly among younger voters. Though she had largely stayed quiet on the 2024 election, Swift took to Instagram after watching the debate, urging her followers to research the issues at hand and the candidates’ positions. She stated, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Swift also criticized Trump for using deepfake images of her endorsing his campaign. The fake images, which circulated online, showed Swift dressed in patriotic clothing, urging people to vote for Trump. Swift condemned the use of AI-generated content, expressing concerns about misinformation and the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Governor Tim Walz expressed his appreciation for Swift’s endorsement during an MSNBC interview, where Rachel Maddow read her statement live. Walz thanked Swift, describing her words as “eloquent and clear,” and praised her for having the courage to speak up during such a crucial time in America.


