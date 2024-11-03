US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Sunday, i.e., November 3, shared a childhood picture of along with her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, in a heartfelt post on her social media handle.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Sunday, i.e., November 3, shared a childhood picture of along with her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, in a heartfelt post on her social media handle. Paying an emotional tribute to her mother, Harris credited her "courage" and "determination" for who she is today.

My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India alone at the age of 19. Her courage and determination made me who I am today. pic.twitter.com/nGZtvz2Php — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 2, 2024

However, the Vice President's post did not sit well with netizens, with several claiming that she rememebered her Indian roots as the Presidential polls are right around the corner.

"Oh so you’re Indian again?" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "stop using “Indian” identity to gain votes, literally last week you were black and now indian."

"Wait… I thought you were black last week?!?" a third joined.

Pertinent to note that Kamala Harris has spoke about her mother at several occasions. She also recalled her mother in her first speech as the official presidential nominee for her party.

How's Kamala's Indian roots will help her in polls?

A significant section of Indian-Americans serves as a traditional share of Democratic Party's voters. As per a report by AlJazeera, the 5.2 million-strong Indian American community is the second-largest immigrant bloc in the US after Mexican Americans, with an estimated 2.6 million voters eligible for casting a ballot for the November 5 election.