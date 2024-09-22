US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris accepts invite for second debate, asks Trump to join on...

Vice-President Kamala Harris is all set to have a second debate on CNN.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she will take part in a debate hosted by CNN on October 23, according to a statement from her campaign. This announcement highlights Harris's commitment to engaging in political discourse as the presidential election approaches. Her campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, emphasized the significance of this debate, pointing out that it mirrors the format of a previous CNN debate attended by former President Donald Trump. Dillon noted that Trump praised the moderators, rules, and overall experience during that debate, suggesting that he should have no reservations about participating in this upcoming event.

The invitation to debate underscores the growing anticipation surrounding the election, as candidates prepare to present their platforms and engage directly with voters. Harris's involvement is expected to energize her supporters and provide a clear platform on which she can articulate her vision for the country.

In a related development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently addressed comments made by President Vladimir Putin, who had jokingly stated that Russia was backing Harris in the presidential race. Lavrov clarified that Putin's remark was made in jest, indicating that the Russian government is not officially endorsing any candidate. This statement adds another layer of complexity to international perceptions of the US election, as foreign influence continues to be a contentious issue in American politics.

As the debate date approaches, both candidates will likely ramp up their campaigns, aiming to connect with voters and clarify their positions on key issues.

